‘Hero No 1’ jumps into Maha poll battle, joins Shinde

MUMBAI: Actor Govinda has officially joined Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde, marking the end of his 14-year political hiatus.

In a significant move witnessed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at his Varsha bungalow, Govinda expressed his commitment to contribute to Mumbai’s progress, particularly in the realm of art and culture.

Speaking on his return to politics, Govinda emphasized his eagerness to enhance the cultural landscape of Mumbai. Speculation suggests he may contest as Shiv Sena’s candidate from Mumbai North West, pitting against Shiv Sena (UBT) Amol Kirtikar.

Additionally, the meeting between actresses Karisma and Kareena Kapoor with CM Eknath Shinde sparked speculation regarding their potential involvement in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, although no official statement has been made.

Reflecting on his political journey, Govinda highlighted his previous tenure as a Member of Parliament from 2004 to 2009 and expressed gratitude towards Mumbai for his success in the film industry. He praised Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde’s developmental initiatives, expressing a desire to elevate Mumbai’s film industry on the global stage.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde welcomed Govinda into Shiv Sena, acknowledging his enthusiasm for contributing to Mumbai’s growth trajectory. Notably, Govinda’s entry into Shiv Sena drew remarks from NCP (SP) state president Jayant Patil, suggesting the party could have opted for actors with recent box office hits.