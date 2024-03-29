India launches database to record crimes against UN peacekeepers

UNITED NATIONS: India has launched a new database designed to record crimes against UN peacekeepers and monitor progress in holding perpetrators accountable, India's UN envoy Ruchira Kamboj said on Thursday, asserting that New Delhi is at the forefront of advocating for accountability.

The launch of the database was announced at a high-level meeting of the India-led 'Group of Friends' (GOF) on Tuesday.

"Delighted to announce the launch of a new database designed to record crimes against Peacekeepers & monitor progress in holding perpetrators accountable. India is at the forefront of advocating for accountability, leading the Group of Friends dedicated to this cause," India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Kamboj, said in a post on X.

The database is designed to serve as an online repository, empowering the Secretariat, Missions, and member states to monitor and address cases of malicious acts against peacekeepers, a press release by the Permanent Mission of India to the UN said.

"This database, sponsored by India, is hosted on the Unite Aware platform and is poised to facilitate comprehensive analysis and drive effective strategies for promoting accountability," it said.

During the meeting, Kamboj highlighted the GOF's progress over the past year, emphasising the insights gained into challenges surrounding accountability, particularly in strengthening the rule of law within Mission areas.

She expressed confidence in leveraging these insights to enact impactful measures advancing accountability for crimes against peacekeepers.