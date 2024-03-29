Kharge hits back, says institutions being bullied

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Thursday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his criticism of the party over a lawyers’ letter to the Chief Justice of India against a “vested interest group”, accusing the BJP and the PM of “manipulating democracy”.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in a post said, “Modi Ji, institution after institution is being ‘bullied’ by you into submission, so stop pinning the blame on the Congress party, for your own sins”.

Kharge said Modi has mastered the art of manipulation. “You have mastered the art of manipulating democracy and hurting the Constitution.”

Kharge also reminded the PM as how judges were forced to hold an unprecedented press conference. “One of the judges was nominated by your government to Rajya Sabha. So who wants a ‘committed judiciary’? You forget that your party has fielded former HC judge in West Bengal for the current Lok Sabha elections?” he said.

Congress general secretary in-charge, communications, Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X, “The Supreme Court has delivered body blows to him in recent weeks. The Electoral Bonds Scheme is but one example…”