MP strategy: Cong plays Yadav card, pits ex-BJP leader against Scindia in Guna

BHOPAL : Seeking to capitalise on potential discontent among the Yadav caste following the BJP’s refusal to grant a ticket to its incumbent MP KP Yadav, the opposition Congress has strategically deployed Rao Yadvendra Singh Yadav to contest against Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in the Guna seat of Madhya Pradesh.

The Congress’ eighth list for the Lok Sabha polls includes three candidates for MP. Alongside Rao Yadvendra Singh Yadav, Pratap Bhanu Sharma will face former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Vidisha, and Tarvar Lodhi will contest Damoh.

Rao Yadvendra Singh Yadav comes from a prominent BJP family in the Gwalior-Chambal region. His father, Late Rao Deshraj Singh Yadav, had previously won the Mungaoli seat thrice for the BJP. Despite his family’s historical ties with the BJP, Yadvendra chose to join the Congress in 2023 due to Scindia family’s increasing influence within the BJP ranks.

Addressing a Yadav caste gathering in Chanderi assembly segment, MP Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav said, “This election in Guna isn’t Scindia’s election; it’s my own and the entire Yadav brothers’ election. I thank PM Modi and the BJP top brass for elevating an ordinary worker like me to the position of MP’s CM, like another Yadav politician, Babulal Gaur, was made CM years ago.”

The Congress’s decision to nominate Yadvendra, a Yadav candidate, is strategic, given the substantial Yadav population in several key assembly segments of the Guna constituency.By fielding him against Scindia, the party aims to replicate the surprising victory of KP Yadav in the 2019 polls.

Ensure 370 votes: Scindia

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, addressing a gathering of the Rawat community on Thursday, asked people to ensure the BJP gets 370 votes extra in every booth than that in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, so that Narendra Modi is elected as prime minister for a third term.