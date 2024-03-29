Poll momentum: BJP finds ‘Sita-Ram way’ to reach voters

NEW DELHI: The BJP has sensed a nationwide “electoral momentum” post Ram temple consecration in Ayodhya in its quest to go beyond 370 Lok Sabha seats. The battle cry ‘ab ki bar 400 paar’ is meant to pump up the adrenalin in it as well as the allies. For it, the party has crafted a strategy contained in the acronym ‘SITA-RAM WAY.’
Party sources say in ‘SITA-RAM WAY’, ‘S’ stands for services and schemes for development and poverty elimination irrespective of castes and creeds. The ‘I’ stands for infrastructure developments in which the Modi government has set a benchmark, ‘T’ is for the toughest actions being taken against corruption, said a party functionary.
The ‘R’ stands for ‘renewed Hindutava plank sweeping across the country following the consecration of Ram temple in Ayodhya amid a boycott of some opposition parties.
The acronym encapsulates various facets of the BJP’s electoral strategy formulated and being adopted across the country with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the party mascot.
‘A’ stands for the achievements of the Modi government in the last decade. The ‘M’ is apparently for ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’ for making the country the world’s third-largest economy in the next five years and a ‘Viksit-Bharat’ by 2047.
“The strategy will enable us to get electoral blessings as it sums up what our government has done in the last 10 years and made a big mark in developmental politics,” said a senior functionary while speaking to this newspaper.
Sources in BJP hinted that this Ramnavami on April 17 — the first such event since the ‘Pran-Pratishtha’ of Ram Lalla — is expected to further renew the Hindutva plan ahead of the first phase of LS polls on April 19 across 102 seats in the country.
“The Modi Ki Guarantee has become a popular theme. We are sure people will vote for us again by placing their trust in Modi ji,” remarked a senior party leader, adding that ‘Modinomics’ for economy, ‘Modi-magic’ for foreign affairs and ‘Modi-might’ for defence are what the people have realised as the need of the hour for becoming a developed India and an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.
Elaborating on the next ‘WAY’, BJP sources said that ‘W’ stands widely for women and their empowerment and participation in nation-building after the Modi government ensured reservation for them for Lok Sabha and assembly elections.
The next ‘A’ is for agriculture and schemes started for farmers. The last ‘Y’ stands for youth and ‘yojana’. It signifies the new employment and entrepreneurship avenues through Vishwakarma Yojana, said a BJP leader.
To sharpen its nationalistic appeal, the ruling BJP in Gujarat aims to hoist flags atop 45 lakh houses in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls to create an atmosphere akin to the one ahead of the Ram temple inauguration in Ayodhya on January 22, state unit chief CR Paatil said on Thursday.
He said booth-level functionaries and “page presidents” must ensure BJP flags are hoisted on April 6, which is the party’s foundation day.