Poll momentum: BJP finds ‘Sita-Ram way’ to reach voters

NEW DELHI: The BJP has sensed a nationwide “electoral momentum” post Ram temple consecration in Ayodhya in its quest to go beyond 370 Lok Sabha seats. The battle cry ‘ab ki bar 400 paar’ is meant to pump up the adrenalin in it as well as the allies. For it, the party has crafted a strategy contained in the acronym ‘SITA-RAM WAY.’

Party sources say in ‘SITA-RAM WAY’, ‘S’ stands for services and schemes for development and poverty elimination irrespective of castes and creeds. The ‘I’ stands for infrastructure developments in which the Modi government has set a benchmark, ‘T’ is for the toughest actions being taken against corruption, said a party functionary.

The ‘R’ stands for ‘renewed Hindutava plank sweeping across the country following the consecration of Ram temple in Ayodhya amid a boycott of some opposition parties.

The acronym encapsulates various facets of the BJP’s electoral strategy formulated and being adopted across the country with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the party mascot.

‘A’ stands for the achievements of the Modi government in the last decade. The ‘M’ is apparently for ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’ for making the country the world’s third-largest economy in the next five years and a ‘Viksit-Bharat’ by 2047.