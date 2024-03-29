PTI female journalist assaulted, verbally abused by ANI reporter

In an incident caught on camera, an ANI (Asian News International) reporter can be seen assaulting a PTI journalist at a political event in Karnataka's Bengaluru.

The incident happened at a press event of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and his MP-brother D K Suresh on Thursday.

A complaint has been lodged by the PTI reporter against the ANI counterpart in Bengaluru.

The PTI reporter said that the ANI correspondent physically assaulted and abused her with sexual expletives. The incident was captured on camera and the ANI reporter was seen striking the young woman reporter twice on the face while he was pulled away by other journalists and people in the scrum.