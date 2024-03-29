Raj BJP chief’s ‘Holi Milan’ turns into free-for-all battle

JAIPUR: Internal strife within the Rajasthan BJP once again came to the fore at a Holi get-together organised by state party President CP Joshi, which saw angry scuffles break out among BJP workers. Joshi had organised the Holi Milan program in Chittorgarh, from where he is the Lok Sabha candidate, to interact with party workers. However, supporters of Joshi and local BJP MLA Chandrabhan Singh Akya ended up in a confrontation.

In last year’s assembly elections, Akya, a two-time sitting MLA, was denied a BJP ticket and had revolted against the party, alleging that CP Joshi harbored a grudge against him since their student days. Although Akya recently rejoined the party, the open conflict between the two factions signals a resurgence of factionalism within the Rajasthan BJP.

A video capturing a heated altercation between BJP State President CP Joshi and former MLA Badrilal Jat during the Holi Milan function is circulating widely on social media platforms. The incident has triggered a flurry of exchanges between supporters of both factions on social media.

Factionalism resurgence

In last year’s elections, Akya was denied a BJP ticket and had revolted against the party, alleging that CP Joshi harbored a grudge against him. The scuffle indicated a resurgence of factionalism in the party.