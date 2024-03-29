Tech can play big role in agri, education, health: PM Modi in interaction with Bill Gates

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday identified agriculture, education and health as three sectors where he believes technology can play a big role, and highlighted efforts of his government.

In an interaction with philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, Modi said he used to hear of digital divide in the world and had decided that he will not allow this to happen in India.

He said he wants to allocate funds to scientists for local research in cervical cancer to develop vaccines at a minimal cost and that his new government will work to ensure vaccination, especially for all girls.

Modi has frequently expressed confidence that he will return to power for a third straight term after the general elections.

Digital public infrastructure is required, the prime minister said, with Gates adding that India is leading the way.

Speaking on the issue of climate change, Modi said the world needs to change parameters like use of electricity or steel to define development as it is anti-climate and should instead adopt terminologies like green GDP and green employment.

Discussing the issue of Artificial Intelligence (AI), he said it should not be seen as a magic tool or as a replacement for people's laziness to do some work.

Prime Minister Modi noted as to how he used AI in the G20 summit for translating speeches and also his addresses in different languages in several events.