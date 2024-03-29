Ukrainian FM says he spoke about peace formula, its implementation with Jaishankar

NEW DELHI: In the bilateral meeting between the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Friday, the peace formula and its implementation were discussed.

“In New Delhi, I had sincere and comprehensive talks with Dr Jaishankar and spoke about Ukrainian-Indian bilateral relations, the situation in our regions, and global security. We paid specific attention to the Peace Formula and next steps on the path of its implementation,” said FM Kuleba.

India and Ukraine also co-chaired the Ukrainian-Indian intergovernmental commission review meeting and agreed to restore the level of cooperation between the two countries that existed prior to the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

“We also identified new promising projects to take our relations to the next level,” FM Kuleba added.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister was on an official visit to Delhi at the invitation of Dr Jaishankar.

“I was pleased to co-chair the review meeting of our Inter-Governmental Commission with FM Kuleba of Ukraine. We noted the importance of further strengthening cooperation in all domains. Our immediate goal is to get trade back to earlier levels,” said Dr Jaishankar.

The two ministers also exchanged perspectives on trade, health, and agriculture cooperation. The two ministers also agreed to prepare for the 7th IGC meeting later this year.

“We had open and wide-ranging conversations; our discussions focused on the ongoing conflict and its wider ramifications. Exchanged views on various initiatives in that context,” Dr Jaishankar said.

The two ministers also spoke on global and regional issues of interest to both and reiterated their commitment to strengthen the overall relationship, including bilateral cooperation.