US comments unwarranted: Foreign office

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday described the US State Department’s recent comments on the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as unwarranted — its second riposte in response to two statements.

Apart from weighing in on Kejriwal, the State Department also commented on the freezing of Congress funds.

“As you are aware, on Wednesday, India had lodged its strong objection and protest with the senior official from the US Embassy with regard to the comments made by the US State Department. The recent remarks by the State Department are unwarranted. Any such external imputation on our electoral and legal processes is completely unacceptable,” said Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Randhir Jaiswal.

The foreign office said in India, legal processes are driven only by the rule of law.

“Anyone who has similar ethos, especially fellow democracies, should have no difficulty in appreciating this fact. India is proud of its independent and robust democratic institutions. We are committed to protect them from any form of undue external influences,” Jaiswal added.