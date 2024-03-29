Voter engagement trends in Uttarakhand: State ranks low despite awareness and campaigns

DEHRADUN: The level of voter engagement in Uttrakhand as compared to many other states is lower which is evident by the consistent trend of voter apathy in the four Lok Sabha elections conducted since the state's inception.

On average, approximately 28 lakh eligible voters have abstained from participating in each election, indicating a lack of enthusiasm for exercising their democratic rights.

"A steady rise in voter turnout in consecutive elections, a trend that might offer a sense of encouragement at first glance, yet the stark truth remains that Uttarakhand finds itself positioned 31st among the 36 states and union territories when it comes to voter participation rates," the electoral statistics revealed.

Notably, only states such as Uttar Pradesh (59.21%), Bihar (57.33%), Maharashtra (61.02%), and New Delhi (60.6%) fall short of Uttarakhand in this regard. Moreover, neighbouring states like Himachal Pradesh and various Himalayan states in the north-east, which shares similar geographical conditions, surpass Uttarakhand significantly in terms of voter participation.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, analyst and social activist Anoop Nautiyal delved into the disparity, stating, "Despite sharing similar geographical locations and areas, Uttarakhand falls behind its neighbouring Himachal Pradesh in terms of voter turnout. During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Himachal Pradesh boasted a voter turnout of 72.42%, significantly surpassing the national average of 67.40%."