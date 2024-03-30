10-year-old girl dies after eating cake ordered online for her birthday in Punjab

A 10-year-old girl died from suspected food poisoning after consuming a cake during her birthday celebration last week in Punjab, as reported by NDTV.
The victim, named Manvi, along with her entire family fell ill after partaking in the cake, as per her grandfather.
The cake, ordered online from a bakery in Patiala, became the source of the tragic incident.
A widely circulated video on social media captured the jovial moments of Manvi cutting the cake and celebrating with her family just hours before her demise.
Around 7 PM on March 24, Manvi and her family members started experiencing sickness, with vomiting being one of the initial symptoms.
Manvi, complained of extreme thirst and dryness in her mouth before retiring to bed.
The situation worsened overnight, prompting the family to rush Manvi to the hospital the following morning.
Despite medical intervention, their efforts proved futile. Manvi succumbed to her condition shortly thereafter.
Suspicions arose regarding the cake's contents, leading the family to allege the presence of a poisonous substance in the chocolate cake obtained from 'Cake Kanha'.
Subsequently, an FIR has been lodged against the bakery owner. Further investigations are underway.