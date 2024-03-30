10-year-old girl dies after eating cake ordered online for her birthday in Punjab

A 10-year-old girl died from suspected food poisoning after consuming a cake during her birthday celebration last week in Punjab, as reported by NDTV.

The victim, named Manvi, along with her entire family fell ill after partaking in the cake, as per her grandfather.

The cake, ordered online from a bakery in Patiala, became the source of the tragic incident.

A widely circulated video on social media captured the jovial moments of Manvi cutting the cake and celebrating with her family just hours before her demise.