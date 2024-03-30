4L students took CUET-PG exams across 253 cities

NEW DELHI: Over 4 lakh students took the Common University Entrance Test (CUET PG) 2024 exams in 565 centres, including nine outside India, the University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar said Friday.

“CUET (PG) concluded successfully on March 28 as planned. CUET-PG allows students to apply for multiple central and other universities using one test,” he said.

For the 2024-25 academic year CUET-PG had around 4,62,603 candidates and 768,414 tests. As many as 190 universities participated. In 2023, 4,59,083 students participated in CUET-PG. The National Testing Agency conducted the CUET-PG exam on March 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 27, and 28.

It was conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in 565 different centres located in 253 cities. Exams were also conducted in Manama, Dubai, Muscat, Riyadh, Ottawa, Abu Dhabi, Vienna, and Qatar.