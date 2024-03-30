Arunachal CM Pema Khandu, his deputy among 10 BJP candidates elected unopposed in assembly elections

GUWAHATI: The BJP opened its account in the Assembly elections of Arunachal Pradesh when 10 of its candidates won uncontested on Saturday.
The candidates include Chief Minister Pema Khandu and his deputy Chowna Mein. The others are Ratu Techi, Jikke Tako, Nyato Dukam, Mutchu Mithi, Hage Appa, Techi Kaso, Dongru Siongju and Dasanglu Pul.
No opposition parties fielded candidates in five constituencies, including that of Khandu, while in the remaining five, the rival candidates withdrew their nomination by Saturday, which was the last day of withdrawal of nomination.
Elections in BJP-ruled Arunachal, which has 60 Assembly seats, are considered expensive and politicians do not easily take this “investment risk”.
Khandu broke the news of the uncontested wins for the BJP.
“Celebrated the unopposed win of 10 @BJP4Arunachal Assembly candidates with Hon Minister and in-charge Shri @TheAshokSinghal ji along with Hon'ble Deputy CM Shri @ChownaMeinBJP Ji and party karyakartas at BJP karyalay. It’s all because of the people's love and trust in #ModiKiGuarantee and our dedication in ensuring all-round development of the state,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
Later, he told journalists the BJP was confident of winning all 60 Assembly seats and the two parliamentary seats.
“The amount of love that we are getting from people, we are confident that we will win the Arunachal East and Arunachal West Lok Sabha seats with a thumping majority. We are also confident of winning all 60 Assembly seats,” Khandu said.
Citing a reason for this, he said the amount of development work which took place in Arunachal in the last 10 years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi was unprecedented.
“People are witness to this unprecedented development work. I can tell you with full conviction that BJP will fare well in the Assembly elections,” he said.
He also said that uncontested victories are not new in the state.
Arunachal has had a history on uncontested victories in Assembly polls. Four candidates had won unopposed in 1999, one in 2004, three in 2009, 11 in 2014 and three in 2019.