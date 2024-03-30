Arunachal CM Pema Khandu, his deputy among 10 BJP candidates elected unopposed in assembly elections

GUWAHATI: The BJP opened its account in the Assembly elections of Arunachal Pradesh when 10 of its candidates won uncontested on Saturday.

The candidates include Chief Minister Pema Khandu and his deputy Chowna Mein. The others are Ratu Techi, Jikke Tako, Nyato Dukam, Mutchu Mithi, Hage Appa, Techi Kaso, Dongru Siongju and Dasanglu Pul.

No opposition parties fielded candidates in five constituencies, including that of Khandu, while in the remaining five, the rival candidates withdrew their nomination by Saturday, which was the last day of withdrawal of nomination.

Elections in BJP-ruled Arunachal, which has 60 Assembly seats, are considered expensive and politicians do not easily take this “investment risk”.

Khandu broke the news of the uncontested wins for the BJP.

“Celebrated the unopposed win of 10 @BJP4Arunachal Assembly candidates with Hon Minister and in-charge Shri @TheAshokSinghal ji along with Hon'ble Deputy CM Shri @ChownaMeinBJP Ji and party karyakartas at BJP karyalay. It’s all because of the people's love and trust in #ModiKiGuarantee and our dedication in ensuring all-round development of the state,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.