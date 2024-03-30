BSP's sudden entry may alter the dynamics of 2 Lok Sabha seats in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: Election enthusiasm is increasing across the country, and the hill state of Uttarakhand is not left out. Voting for the five seats in Uttarakhand is scheduled for April 19, in the first phase of elections. Wednesday marked the deadline for filing nominations, with Saturday set as the final day for withdrawal of candidatures. A total of 56 candidates are vying for the five parliamentary seats in the state.

Here, although the main contest was considered to be between the Congress and BJP, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has now stepped in unexpectedly. BSP has suddenly become a third player in the competition by fielding candidates in all five seats.

The move by BSP has distressed the calculations of Congress in Haridwar and Tehri. However, the grand old party is hopeful, despite the dominance of BJP which add to the challenges.

Political analyst and social activist Anoop Nautiyal expressed optimism on BSP's significant involvement.

"Despite not securing any seats in the state during the last Lok Sabha elections, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) wielded considerable influence through their substantial vote share," he said.