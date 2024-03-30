Choose online learning courses wisely: UGC

NEW DELHI: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has cautioned students to select suitable courses and programmes before joining any higher education university offering open and online education.

UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar requested students to consider seven parameters before joining any Open and Distance Learning (ODL) or Online Learning programmes.

The UGC chief posted on X, formerly Twitter, a ready reference for students before enrolling in these online learning modes. He said that students should ensure the approval/ recognition status of the higher educational institution (HEIs) and programme.

Students were asked to check on the HEIs website that they are recognised and entitled to offer ODL and online programmes. All HEIs must upload their application details (submitted to UGC), including affidavits, statutory body approval, and regulatory authority approval, he said.

He also said the students should check that the HEIs are not debarred or put under the ‘no admission category.’