ED files 5500-page chargesheet against former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in land scam case

RANCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday filed a Prosecution Complaint (PC), equivalent to a chargesheet, in the money laundering case linked to a land scam registered against former Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Besides Soren, the ED has also filed the prosecution complaint against his friend Vinod Singh, revenue official Bhanu Pratap Prasad, Hilarious Kacchap, and Rajkumar Pahan.

The Prosecution Complaint has been filed in the special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court in Ranchi.

According to ED officials, further investigation is underway. Therefore, the ED is likely to file a supplementary chargesheet in the future as well.

The 5,500-page-long PC contains detailed information about Hemant Soren and his associates who played a crucial role in the money laundering through the land scam.

The court will now scrutinize the chargesheet before taking cognizance.

On March 21, the PMLA court extended Soren's judicial custody till April 5. Soren is currently lodged in Birsa Munda Central Jail.

Notably, the ED arrested Hemant Soren on January 31 in a money laundering case linked to a land scam after interrogating him for more than seven hours.