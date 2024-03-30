I-T notice to Congress is warning to all political parties, says P Chidambaram

PUDUKOTTAI: The Income Tax department's notice to the Congress, imposing a penalty of Rs 135 crore, was a warning to all political parties in the country and the public too, of the BJP's intention to destroy the parties, former union minister P Chidambaram alleged on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Congress on Friday received fresh notices from the income-tax department, asking it to pay another Rs 1,823.08 crore.

"The BJP government imposed a fine of Rs 135 crore on the Congress party though the saffron party obtained Rs 8,250 crore through electoral bonds. This is a warning to the political parties and people that the BJP wants to destroy all the parties," Chidambaram told reporters here.