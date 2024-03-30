Indian judiciary acknowledges economic well-being and individual rights as complementary: Justice Hima Kohli

NEW DELHI: Indian judiciary acknowledges that true economic development is not about immediate gains but involves a sustainable approach and economic well-being and individual rights are not mutually exclusive, Supreme Court judge Hima Kohli has said.

Speaking at the American Bar Association (ABA)- India Conference 2024, Justice Kohli said the judiciary has shown an increasing inclination towards endorsing sustainable growth models.

By upholding laws and principles that promote sustainability, the Indian judiciary reinforces the position that long-term economic prosperity cannot be separated from environmental stewardship and social welfare, she stressed.

"The approach of the Indian judiciary is of comprehensive consideration. It acknowledges that true economic development is not about immediate gains but involves a sustainable approach that benefits society at large."

"This approach reflects a judicial consciousness that acknowledges the fact that economic well-being and individual rights are not mutually exclusive but are, in fact, complementary forces which when balanced correctly, promote a more just, equitable, inclusive and prosperous society," she said.