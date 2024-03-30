Jaishankar, Ukraine FM talk peace formula, global security

NEW DELHI: With a focus on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and its ramifications, a peace formula and its implementation were discussed in the bilateral meeting between Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday.

“In New Delhi, I had sincere and comprehensive talks with Jaishankar and spoke about Ukrainian-Indian bilateral relations, the situation in our regions, and global security. We paid specific attention to the peace formula and next steps on the path of its implementation,” said Kuleba.

They also co-chaired the Ukrainian-Indian intergovernmental commission (IGC) review meeting and agreed to restore the level of cooperation between the two countries that existed prior to the conflict between Ukraine and Russia. “We also identified new promising projects to take our relations to the next level,” Kuleba added.

Kuleba was on an official visit to Delhi at the invitation of Jaishankar. His two-day visit to India comes amid efforts to seek a peaceful resolution to the more than two-year-old Russia-Ukraine conflict. Kuleba arrived on Thursday.