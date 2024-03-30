Jammu & Kashmir: High number, yet women fail to make a cut in nomination

SRINAGAR: Although the women electorate comprises 48.9% of the total electorate for five Lok Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir, the major political parties have so far shown reluctance in fielding women candidates from any of the five seats.

A total of 87,89,233 voters are eligible to vote for five Lok Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir. Of them, 44,86,261 are male voters while 43,02,812 are women electorates besides 160 transgenders.

The Congress and BJP have so far announced candidates for Udhampur and Jammu seats. BJP has retained sitting MPs Jugal Kishore from Jammu seat and Union MoS PMO Dr Jitendra Singh from Udhampur seat. Congress has fielded Lal Singh from Udhampur seat and Raman Bhalla from Jammu seat.

The NC and PDP, which are part of the INDIA alliance, have decided to extend support to Congress candidates from both the seats. The DPAP of Ghulam Nabi Azad has fielded Ghulam Nabi Saroori from Udhampur seat and is likely to give mandate to ex Congress leader Jugal Kishore from Jammu seat.

As far as three Valley seats are considered, NC is insisting on contesting all the three seats and not leaving any seat to its INDIA alliance or Gupkar Alliance ally, PDP. The NC, which had won three Valley seats in 2019 polls, is unlikely to field any woman candidate from any of the three seats, sources in the party said. NC vice president Omar Abdullah has said the party has finalised the candidates and would announce their names after Eid-ul-Fitr.

BJP is considering fielding its J&K president Ravindra Raina from Rajouri-Poonch. It remains to be seen if BJP will field woman candidate from Srinagar or Baramulla seat.