Karnataka BJP leader Tejaswini Gowda joins Congress ahead of LS polls

NEW DELHI: Days after resigning as an MLC in Karnataka, the BJP's Tejaswini Gowda joined the Congress on Saturday and alleged that the saffron party does not believe in constitutional and democratic values.

Gowda, who was a Congress MP between 2004 and 2009, and crossed over to the BJP in 2014, called her return to the grand old party her "homecoming".

She was inducted into the Congress in the presence of party general secretary Jairam Ramesh and media and publicity department head Pawan Khera at its headquarters here.

"We welcome Tejaswini Gowda, an active leader in Karnataka politics, to the Congress. We have full confidence that Tejaswini ji will remain active in the coming elections. Tejaswini was a Congress MP between 2004 and 2009 and has been vocal on various issues. We are happy that she has returned to the Congress," Ramesh said.

In her remarks, Gowda said, "The Congress believes in action and not just words. History is there for us to see. It's high time, and with all sincerity, I would like to work for the party."