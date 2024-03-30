Mukhtar Ansari laid to rest in UP's Ghazipur amid tight security

GHAZIPUR: Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari was laid to rest at the Kali Bagh burial ground in Ghazipur on Saturday.

The body was brought to the family's ancestral burial ground, about half a km from their residence, where a grave was dug on Friday.

The local administration made elaborate security arrangements outside Ansari's residence and the burial ground.

Ansari died due to a cardiac arrest on Thursday.

His body was brought to his hometown around midnight on Friday, family sources said, adding the burial rituals took place at the residence.

The body was taken to the Kali Bagh burial ground in a procession led by family members, including his son Umar Ansari and brother Afzal Ansari.

A large crowd accompanied the procession and some also raised slogans.

Police faced a tough time in managing the crowd who tried to force their way into the burial ground where entry was restricted.

Security personnel, including that of the paramilitary, were deployed at strength around the Ansari residence and the burial ground.

DIG of Varanasi Range O P Singh said adequate police force was deployed everywhere.

The Ansari family is cooperating with the police.

People have been coming since Friday night and announcements were being made to ensure that there is no overcrowding at any point, the police officer said.