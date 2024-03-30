Oppn deal: RJD 26, Cong 9 and Left 5

PATNA : The RJD-led Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, which is a part of ‘INDIA’ bloc at the national level, on Friday announced seat-sharing arrangements for the Lok Sabha elections in the state.

As per the seat-sharing deal, the RJD will contest 26 out of the 40 seats in the state. While the Congress will nominate its candidates on nine seats, CPI-ML will field its candidates on three followed by CPI and CPM on one seat each.

The RJD has already nominated the candidates for the first phase of election to be held on April 19.

Former state minister and senior RJD leader Abdul Bari Siddiqui announced the seat-sharing arrangements among constituents of the grand alliance in the presence of RJD state president Jagadanand Singh and Bihar Congress chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh.

Former deputy chief minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav was, however, conspicuous by his “presence”. Earlier, he was scheduled to announce the seat-sharing deal among constituents of the grand alliance. RJD, Congress, CPI-ML, CPI and CPM are allies of the grand alliance.

RJD will contest Gaya, Nawada, Jehabanabad, Aurangabad, Buxar, Patliputra, Munger, Jamui, Banka, Valmikinagar, Purvi Champaran, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Saran, Siwan, Gopalganj, Ujiarpur, Darbhanga, Madhubani, Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Madhepura, Purnea, Araria and Hajipur seats.

Congress has been allocated Kishanganj, Katihar, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur (SC), Paschimi Champaran, Patna Sahib, Sasaram (SC) and Maharajganj seats.

CPI-ML will field its candidates on Ara, Karakat and Nalanda seats, CPI on Begusarai seat and CPI(M) on Khagaria seat.