Plans afoot to add indigenous towed artillery guns Dhanush along LAC

NEW DELHI: To add more artillery firepower along the northern borders, the Indian Army is proceeding to issue Request for Proposal (RFP) for the towed gun systems. Meanwhile, the guns for the second regiment of the indigenously manufactured Dhanush artillery guns are in the induction phase.

Sources in the defence establishment said the RFP for the towed gun system will be issued anytime with all the supporting work completed.

In an important move towards inducting indigenous weapon systems, the procurement of 155mm/52 caliber Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS), along with high mobility & gun towing vehicles for the Indian Army were approved last year.

The guns are developed by the Defence Research and Development Organization along with private players Tata Advanced Systems and Bharat Forge Ltd. These have been tested in high altitude with 307 of them expected to be inducted, with each being estimated to cost around Rs 18 crore.