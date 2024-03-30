Russia wants to fight menace of terrorism with India says envoy

NEW DELHI: Russia has expressed its gratitude to India for standing with them when terrorists stuck their concert hall on March 22nd near Moscow. India had condemned this act of terror.

“Russia is committed to decisively fight the menace of terrorism together with India and other countries bilaterally and multilaterally,” said Russia’s Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov.

It may be recalled that atleast 143 people were killed in what has been described as the deadliest attack on Russia in decades. Assailants stormed Crocus City Hall with guns just before the concert began.