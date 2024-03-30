Under-construction ‘illegal’ building collapses in Kolkata, 9 killed & 15 hurt

KOLKATA: A five-storey under-construction building, said to be an illegal structure, collapsed in the wee hours of Monday in the adjoining tiled-roof shanties in Garden Reach area, leaving nine persons, including two women, dead and at least 15 seriously injured.

CM Mamata Banerjee visited the spot with bandage on her head as she was treated after a fall at her house on March 14.

“Sad to learn about the house collapse disaster of an under-construction building in the Garden Reach area of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation. Our Mayor, Fire Minister, Secretaries and Commissioner of Police, civic, police, fire and disaster management officers and teams have been on site throughout the night to mitigate the disaster. We shall provide compensation for the next of kin of the deceased and for the injured,” Mamata said on her X handle.

The promoter, Mohammad Waser, of the under-construction building has been arrested on charges of murder and attempt to murder. The BJP, however, demanded arrest of local TMC councillor Shams Iqbal for his role in the alleged illegal construction housing 16 flats.