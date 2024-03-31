Nation

3 workers killed in compound wall collapse in Puducherry

Five other workers who sustained injuries were rushed to the hospital.
PUDUCHERRY: Three workers engaged in desilting of a canal in a village near here were killed after the compound wall of a house adjacent to the channel collapsed on them on Sunday.

Lt Governor C P Radhakrishnan said in a release that an inquiry was ordered into the incident that occurred in Thengaithittu village.

"All safety measures should be planned and put in place," he said expressing grief over the death of the three workers.

He also said he prayed for speedy recovery of all the injured workers admitted to the hospital.

Full medical care would be given to the injured workers, the Lt Governor said.

