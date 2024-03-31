Assam Congress chief appeals to people for funds to fight polls

He said that if the party's accounts could be opened even after taking legal recourse, the situation would further deteriorate.

Borah urged all to help the Congress in this "fight to save democracy and constitution, against communalism and against BJP's devious conspiracy".

Another senior Congress leader and co-in charge of APCC, Prithviraj Sathe, had said on Saturday that the party has asked its candidates to approach the public for votes as well as funds for the Lok Sabha polls while putting forth before the people how "democracy is at stake" in the country.

He maintained that the Congress is facing serious financial problems due to the Income Tax department's actions "at the behest of the ruling party" and doesn't even have adequate funds for fighting the elections.

"We have asked our candidates to approach the public for votes as well as monetary help, and explain to the public why such a situation has emerged, how the BJP is finishing off democracy," he claimed.