Assam Rifles escorted Dalai Lama 65 yrs ago

NEW DELHI: As the escape of the 14th Dalai Lama to India from his homeland Tibet completes 65 years on Saturday, the Assam Rifles, which was entrusted with his safe evacuation, recalled its continued association with the spiritual leader.

The 5th battalion of the Assam Rifles was given the task of bringing in the Dalai Lama and his entourage safely through the North East Frontier Agency, now Arunachal Pradesh, to Assam as they entered Indian territory on March 31, 1959. The 5th battalion was deployed in Kameng Frontier Division of Arunachal Pradesh in 1958.

“The legacy of the 5th Assam Rifles’ escort of the Dalai Lama in 1959 remains a poignant chapter in the shared history of India and Tibet, symbolising the enduring spirit of friendship, support and humanitarianism,” the paramilitary force said in a statement.

Since the escape, the Dalai Lama has been living in Dharamshala. As a token of appreciation, the Dalai Lama presented his personal weapons to the 5th Assam Rifles. These weapons are displayed at the Assam Rifles Museum in Shillong as mementos. He also bestowed on them his blessings.

“May your luck increase to the size of a mountain. May your fame be such as to cover the whole sky. May your knowledge become vast and deep as the sea; long and healthy lives to you and hope your Work for others will be a success,” the Dalai Lama said.