Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina lashes out at BNP’s 'India Out' campaign

NEW DELHI: Bangladesh National Party (BNP) has been propogating an ‘India Out’ campaign for some time and has been asking people to boycott Indian products. Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has lashed out at BNP for propagating this campaign.

Challenging BNP, Sheikh Hasina sarcastically said, “Why they don't burn their wives' Indian sarees", not use Indian spices in the kitchen.”

This social media campaign against India surfaced on social media in January after their general elections.

“How many Indian saris do their (BNP) wives have?,” PM Hasina said at an event organised on their Independence Day on March 26th.

“When they burn their wives' Indian saris in front of their party office, only then they will prove that they are truly committed,” she said making the audience laugh.

After Maldives, Bangladesh is the second country where the opposition took up the ‘India Out’ campaign.

Meanwhile, taking Sheikh Hasina’s stance of lashing out at the India Out campaigners, Bangladesh’s Foreign Minister, Dr Hasan Mahmud, spoke about the usage of Indian products.

“They (BNP) eat food made with Indian onions, Sehri with Indian beef at night and wives wearing Indian saris when they go out. Which contradicts the call of Indian product boycotts.”