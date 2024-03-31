Bumpy roads ahead of BJP’s ‘Mission 80’

LUCKNOW: Political experts feel that the ruling BJP has already delivered its best by winning 71 of the 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh in 2014 Lok Sabha elections when Narendra Modi was projected as the PM candidate. The target of winning all 80 seats in 2024 seems to be a hard row to hoe for the BJP. But accomplishing this ‘Mission 80’ in the face of challenges would be crucial to realise the battle cry of ‘400 paar’.

In 2019 Lok Sabha elections when the SP and BSP were in a grand alliance, the BJP lost 16 seats. It later wrested two SP bastions of Rampur and Azamgarh in 2022 bypolls.

“Taking an overview of the scenario after the announcement of candidates for a majority of seats, Mainpuri and Rae Bareli seem to be impregnable forts for the saffron brigade,” says Prof AK Mishra, a political scientist.

Mainpuri is a SP bastion where bahu of SP’s first family Dimple Yadav seems comfortably poised to take the political legacy of her father-in-law late Mulayam Singh Yadav forward. The fight in Rae Bareli, the traditional pocket borough of Congress, will not be easy for the BJP if a Gandhi family member decides to contest there.

“Moreover, it would not be a cakewalk for BJP MP Smriti Irani if Congress leader Rahul Gandhi decides to confront her in Amethi,” says Prof Mishra. Experts feel that BJP would face challenges on a few seats on which voters expected new faces but the party repeated the incumbent MPs or gave ticket to losing candidates expecting that the euphoria after consecration of Ram Lalla will do wonders.