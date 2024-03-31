Chirag releases list, Paras says he is still with NDA

PATNA: Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), an ally of the BJP-led NDA, on Saturday released its list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, amid a likely rapprochement between ‘chacha’ (Pashupati Kumar Paras) and ‘Bhatija’ (Chirag Paswan).

His party has been allocated five seats in seat-sharing agreement among constituents of NDA. While Chirag will contest from Hajipur, Shambhavi Choudhary — state minister Ashok Choudahry’s daughter — has been fielded from Samastipur (SC). “My party, RLJP, is an integral part of NDA. PM Narendra Modi is my leader too,” RLJP chief Pashupati Kumar Paras said on X hinting at possible reconciliation.