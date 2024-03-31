Cyber frauds: Collaborating closely with Cambodia to rescue citizens

NEW DELHI: India has rescued and repatriated nearly 250 Indians, out of which 75 were rescued in the past three months. Several advisories have been issued by the Indian Embassy and Ministry to Indians who have been lured under the pretext of jobs and have ended up working forcibly for cyber frauds.

“Our embassy in Cambodia has been promptly responding to complaints from Indian nationals who were lured with employment opportunities to that country but were forced to undertake illegal cyber work. We are collaborating closely with Cambodian authorities. They have rescued and repatriated about 250 Indians out of which 75 were during the last three months,” said Ministry of External Affairs spokesman, Randhir Jaiswal.

India has stated it’s committed to helping all Indian nationals in Cambodia who are seeking support. “We are also working with Cambodian authorities and agencies in India to crack down on those responsible for these fraudulent schemes,” said Jaiswal.

There are reportedly 5,000 Indians trapped in cyber slavery in Cambodia, allegedly being forced into cyber fraud activities targeting people in India.