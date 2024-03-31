Election 2024: CPM bets on young and fresh faces in West Bengal

NEW DELHI: The highlight of the first set of Lok Sabha candidates for West Bengal announced by the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) is that the party has reposed confidence in its youth leadership to take political heavyweights in the state. The party has so far announced names for 17 seats and at least 12 of them are young and fresh faces.

Youngest of the lot is Dipsita Dhar (30); joint secretary of Student Federation of India (SFI). She has been fielded from Sreerampur against the three-time MP of Trinamool Congress Kalyan Banerjee. The student leader is the granddaughter of noted CPM leader Padma Nidhi Dhar. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has nominated Kabir Shankar Bose, a Supreme Court lawyer, from the seat.

Dipsita has been at the forefront of various student-led protests and has been vocal on issues related to gender, sexual harassment and Indian higher education. She was also actively involved in the Justice for Rohit Vemula movement and the anti-CAA protests.

Srijan Bhattacharya (31)--former secretary of Students’ Federation of India (SFI) of the state—has been pitted against actor Saayoni Ghosh of TMC in the prestigious Jadavpur parliamentary constituency. Bhattacharya’s parents were also leftist student activists and his grandfather Achintya Bhattacharyya was a communist leader of Assam. A scholar-turned-politician Anirban Ganguly is the BJP’s candidate from the seat.

Saira Shah Halim (46), CPM’s nominee from Kolkata Dakshi also comes from an illustrious family of Left party leaders of West Bengal. His husband Dr Fuad Halim is the son of the veteran Leftist leader Hasim Abdul Halim, who served as the speaker of the Bengal assembly for almost three decades. Saira is the daughter of retired Lieutenant General Zameer Uddin Shah and niece of actor Naseeruddin Shah.