Maharashtra ATS chief Sadanand Vasant Date takes charge as NIA Director General

NEW DELHI: Senior IPS officer Sadanand Vasant Date on Sunday took charge as the new Director General (DG) of the anti-terror federal probe agency, the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Before taking charge of the NIA, Date, a 1990 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, was holding the post of the chief of the Maharashtra Police’s Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS).

Maharashtra cadre IPS officer Date assumed leadership of the NIA from incumbent Dinkar Gupta, who superannuated from service on Sunday.

Before becoming the chief of the ATS in Maharashtra, Date held several important positions in the state, including Police Commissioner of Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar, Joint Commissioner of Law and Order, and Joint Commissioner of the Crime Branch in Mumbai.

He has also served two tenures in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as Deputy Inspector General and in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) as Inspector General.

Date was honoured with the President's Police Medal for Gallantry in 2008 for his role in combating the terrorists, who executed deadly attacks on Mumbai in November 2008. He is also a recipient of the President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service in 2007 and the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service in 2014.