Not BJP, it will be an NDA election in the Northeast this time

GUWAHATI: The Lok Sabha election in the Northeast will be an NDA election this time, with BJP and other alliance partners approaching the seat arrangements strategically.

The Northeast has altogether 25 seats, with 14 seats in Assam. Manipur, Tripura, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh have two seats each while Nagaland, Mizoram and Sikkim have one seat each.

The BJP rules Assam, Manipur, Tripura and Arunachal and is a component of the ruling coalitions in Nagaland and Meghalaya.

Barring Assam, the BJP and its allies did not have any seat-sharing arrangement in the 2019 elections, yet the NDA bagged 19 of the 25 seats. This election however, they are contesting as team NDA.

Mizoram and Sikkim are the aberrations. Despite being allies, BJP and Mizo National Front are contesting separately in Mizoram. Similarly, BJP is pitted against Sikkim Krantikari Morcha in Sikkim.

The BJP has entered into seat-sharing arrangements with National People’s Party (NPP), Naga People’s Front (NPF) and Nationalist Democratic Progressive Front (NDPP) and continued its understanding with Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) in Assam.

The stakes are high for BJP in Assam. It is contesting 11 seats and has allowed AGP and UPPL to contest from two and one seats respectively.