Pawar vs Pawar plays out on Baramati turf

MUMBAI: The Baramati Lok Sabha constituency is gearing up for an unprecedented political clash as Supriya Sule, the current MP and daughter of former Union Minister Sharad Pawar, squares off against Sunetra Pawar, the spouse of Ajit Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister and nephew of Sharad Pawar.

Jayant Patil, the state president of the NCP led by Sharad Pawar, declared Supriya Sule as their candidate for the Baramati seat. In response, Ajit Pawar’s faction of the NCP nominated Sunetra Pawar for the same seat, setting the stage for a fierce competition between the two in Baramati. Sharad Pawar has entrusted the responsibility of Supriya Sule’s campaign to his grandnephew, Rohit Pawar, who has been extensively touring the constituency.

Interestingly, Sriniwas Pawar, Ajit Pawar’s brother, along with his family, is rallying for Supriya Sule, while no prominent member of the Pawar family is supporting Ajit Pawar. This election holds significant importance for Ajit Pawar, especially after his son, Parth Pawar, faced a significant defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in the Maval constituency against the Shiv Sena’s candidate. Now, Ajit Pawar’s political future and the fate of his spouse are hanging in the balance in this electoral showdown.

Sriniwas Pawar, Ajit Pawar’s brother, expressed gratitude towards their 84-year-old uncle, Sharad Pawar, for everything he has provided, emphasising the family’s loyalty and commitment to him. He noted that while it was previously understood that Supriya would represent the Lok Sabha and Ajit would represent the Baramati state assembly, circumstances have evolved, yet their allegiance to their uncle remains steadfast, hence their decision to campaign for Supriya. Additionally, Sriniwas’s spouse encouraged voters to appreciate other offerings but reminded them to vote for Supriya Sule, symbolised by the Tutari—the horn-blowing man.

