President Murmu confers Bharat Ratna on L K Advani

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu conferred Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honour, on BJP stalwart and former deputy prime minister L K Advani at his residence here on Sunday.

The ceremony was attended by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and the family members of Advani, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a post on X.

Prime Minister Modi sat next to Advani as the President honoured the veteran leader with Bharat Ratna.

Modi said on X that it was very special to witness the conferring of the Bharat Ratna on Advani and this honour is a recognition of his enduring contributions to the nation's progress.

"His dedication to public service and his pivotal role in shaping modern India have left an indelible mark on our history. I am proud to have got the opportunity to work with him very closely over the last several decades," the prime minister said.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan described Advani as a doyen of Indian politics and said that he has served the nation with unwavering dedication and distinction for over seven decades.

As a parliamentarian, his emphasis on dialogue enriched parliamentary traditions, it said.