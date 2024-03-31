Rain wreaks havoc at Guwahati airport

GUWAHATI: The authorities at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati on Sunday evening briefly halted flight operations and diverted six flights after a heavy downpour, which was accompanied by a storm, wreaked havoc.In a statement, the airport authorities said the flight operations got affected due to adverse weather conditions.

“The approach road was blocked due to uprooting of trees. Roof outlets got heavily overflowed and water instilled inside the terminal building,” the statement said.

It also said that a small portion of ceiling had fallen open outside the terminal building due to the pressure of water and wind.“There is no injury or damage. Six flights got diverted to Agartala and Kolkata. The operations resumed normal now,” the statement added.