Russia seeks India’s help in combating terrorism

NEW DELHI: Russia has expressed its gratitude to India for standing with them when terrorists struck their concert hall on March 22nd near Moscow. India had condemned this act of terror.

“Russia is committed to decisively fight the menace of terrorism together with India and other countries bilaterally and multilaterally,” said Russia’s Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov.

It may be recalled that at least 143 people were killed in what has been described as the deadliest attack on Russia in decades. Assailants stormed Crocus City Hall with guns just before the concert began.

“We strongly condemn the heinous terrorist attack in Moscow. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims. India stands in solidarity with the government and people of the Russian Federation in this hour of grief,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the attack. Russia has appreciated this support.

“Strong statements of support to Russia and rejection of terrorism in all manifestations were made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leaders of political parties, ministers, senior officials, and public activists.

The Embassy keeps receiving condolence messages expressing sympathy over the huge loss of lives and condemnation of the monstrous terrorist attack,” said Ambassador Alipov.

The Russian embassy in Delhi had opened an online condolence portal as they were inundated by Indians expressing their grief at this incident.

“We highly appreciate the sentiments towards victims and their kin and the Russian Government by the people of India and other countries,” Ambassador Alipov added.”