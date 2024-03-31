This BJP candidate banks on ‘cutting lemon, tantra-mantra’ to sail through

RAIPUR: The Congress has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against the BJP candidate Bhojraj Nag from Kanker Lok Sabha constituency for allegedly luring the voters by pledging to ensure development and alleviate the problems faced by a village by using “superstitious and miracle” means.

In its complaint, the Congress legal cell in charge Dewa Devangan said the BJP candidate and his party were misleading the voters, misleading them with promises to remove the problems of village by “cutting a lemon and chanting tantra-mantra”.

“I give my assurance on the development. I’ll cut the lemon and use the power of your tantra-mantra to remove any hurdles or problems faced by a village,” Nag was heard while addressing an election rally.

“This is one the worst forms of deception given to the common voters. A fair and healthy election process can be badly influenced with such unfounded assurances given by the BJP candidate”, said the Congress leaders. They demanded immediate legal action against the BJP candidate from Kanker, which happens to be one of the four reserved Scheduled Tribe seats in Chhattisgarh.

“CM Vishnu Deo Sai too was present in the election rally addressed by the BJP candidate at Balod district in Dondi-Lohara area of the constituency. It’s not just violation of the model code of conduct but it also comes under the category of crime with such “misleading” publicity under the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act 1954 and a section of the IPC”, stated the complaint letter addressed to Chhattisgarh chief electoral officer in Raipur.