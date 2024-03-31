Uddhav Thackeray slams BJP over electoral bond issue, calls it 'Bhrasht Janata Party'

NEW DELHI: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday attacked the BJP over the electoral bonds issue, terming it "Bhrasht Janata Party" and said that its real face has been exposed before the people.

The former Maharashtra chief minister also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the BJP's 'Modi Ka Parivar' campaign, saying he does not understand the meaning of "parivar" (family) as one has to take responsibility of a 'parivar'.

"When I was the chief minister during Covid, I made a resolve that 'mera parivar, meri zimmedaari' (my family, my responsibility). There is only you and the chair in your 'parivar'," Thackeray said at a press conference.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief, who is in Delhi to take part in the INDIA bloc's 'Save Democracy' rally, claimed the BJP does not have any real issue now as its "mask is off" with the details of electoral bonds coming to light.

"It has emerged that the BJP is the most corrupt party. It is the 'Bhrasht Janata Party'. Their real face has been exposed before the people," he said.

Thackeray also lashed out at the BJP for welcoming those leaders in the party against whom it had made serious allegations in the past.