Accused in Salman Khan's house firing case attempts suicide in lock-up, dies at hospital

MUMBAI: An accused arrested in connection with firing at the residence of Bollywood actor Salman Khan attempted suicide in the lock-up of Mumbai Police's crime branch on Wednesday and died in a hospital where he was rushed to, an official said.

The deceased Anuj Thapan, 23, hanged himself inside the toilet of the lock-up using a bedsheet.

He was rushed to the state-run GT Hospital, where he was declared dead during treatment, the official said.