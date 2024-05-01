Nation

Accused in Salman Khan's house firing case attempts suicide in lock-up, dies at hospital

He was arrested from Punjab along with Sonu Kumar Bishnoi for allegedly supplying weapons to shooters Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta, who were already arrested, according to police.
Mumbai Police and Forensic team officials at actor Salman Khan's residence at Bandra after the firing.
Mumbai Police and Forensic team officials at actor Salman Khan's residence at Bandra after the firing.File Photo | PTI
PTI

MUMBAI: An accused arrested in connection with firing at the residence of Bollywood actor Salman Khan attempted suicide in the lock-up of Mumbai Police's crime branch on Wednesday and died in a hospital where he was rushed to, an official said.

The deceased Anuj Thapan, 23, hanged himself inside the toilet of the lock-up using a bedsheet.

He was rushed to the state-run GT Hospital, where he was declared dead during treatment, the official said.

Mumbai Police and Forensic team officials at actor Salman Khan's residence at Bandra after the firing.
Firing outside Salman Khan's residence: Mumbai police arrest two persons who provided weapons to shooters

Thapan was arrested from Punjab along with Sonu Kumar Bishnoi for allegedly supplying weapons to shooters Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta, who were already arrested, according to police.

An accidental death report will be registered at Azad Maidan police station in south Mumbai.

Mumbai Police and Forensic team officials at actor Salman Khan's residence at Bandra after the firing.
Firing outside Salman Khan's home: Lookout circular issued against gangster Anmol Bishnoi
Mumbai police
Salman Khan
Salman Khan house firing

Related Stories

No stories found.
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com