Amit Shah doctored video: Telangana CM's lawyer appears before Delhi Police

HYDERABAD: A legal team on behalf of Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy appeared before the officials of Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO), Special Cell, Delhi in connection with a case of doctored video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Revanth Reddy, who is in election campaign, sent his legal team, which sought four more weeks time to give their replies.
It may be recalled here that on April 29, the IFSO team, which visited Gandhi Bhavan, the head quarter of State Congress in Hyderabad, summoned Revanth Reddy and five other Congress leaders for allegedly morphing and circulating the video of Amit Shah's statement on reservations. The video, in which the Union Home Minister was portrayed had him say that the BJP would scrap reservations to SC, ST and OBCs.
The IFSO issued notices to Telangana CM under section 91/160 of CrPC in connection with the case FIR No 177/24 dated 28.04.2024 U/s 153/153-A/465/469/171G IPC read with 66-C IT Act, PS-Special Cell, New Delhi. The Delhi police sought the information/documents from the Chief Minister.
"The video tweeted/re-tweeted by you on your X/ Twitter handle https://x.com/inctelangana/status/1784035273699152180?s=12. Mobile/Laptop/Tablet or any other electronic device through which you have created/uploaded/tweeted this video on your X account. Electronic device used by you for the purpose of recording of this video before uploading and tweeting the same," the notice said.
Responding to the summons, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said at an election meeting in Korutula in Jagtial district this afternoon that: "Whether cases will be foisted, when I wanted to implement reservations to SC, ST and OBCs? The Delhi police wanted me to come to the police. How can I stop my election campaign and go to the police station. What is this injustice Amit Shah?," asked the CM.
"Both Narendra Modi and Amit Shah bore grudge against me and registered a case in Delhi for seeking reservations," alleged Revanth. He also added that he is not scared of cases.
"The then Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao sent me to jail. The Congress defeated him later. I will not cow down, even if the BJP used I-T, CBI, ED and Delhi Police. I have four crore Telangana people with me," thundered Revanth.