Amit Shah doctored video: Telangana CM's lawyer appears before Delhi Police

HYDERABAD: A legal team on behalf of Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy appeared before the officials of Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO), Special Cell, Delhi in connection with a case of doctored video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Revanth Reddy, who is in election campaign, sent his legal team, which sought four more weeks time to give their replies.

It may be recalled here that on April 29, the IFSO team, which visited Gandhi Bhavan, the head quarter of State Congress in Hyderabad, summoned Revanth Reddy and five other Congress leaders for allegedly morphing and circulating the video of Amit Shah's statement on reservations. The video, in which the Union Home Minister was portrayed had him say that the BJP would scrap reservations to SC, ST and OBCs.

The IFSO issued notices to Telangana CM under section 91/160 of CrPC in connection with the case FIR No 177/24 dated 28.04.2024 U/s 153/153-A/465/469/171G IPC read with 66-C IT Act, PS-Special Cell, New Delhi. The Delhi police sought the information/documents from the Chief Minister.