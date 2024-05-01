‘Chhatrapatis’ join Maha royal challenge

MUMBAI : A deeply fractious Maharashtra politics has not spared the revered Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The honorific ‘Chhatrapati’ is so close to the Maratha honour that it has been handed down for generations. So, the 17th title-holder in the lineage is Udayan Raje Bhosale who has taken the historic Satara Lok Sabha seat on behalf of the BJP. And there is the 13th descendant in the royal ancestry, Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, who is the claimant to the Kolhapur seat from the Congress. In the third phase of Lok Sabha elections due May 7, a dozen seats, including Kolhapur and Satara, are up for grabs.

First, a trip down the royal corridor: As per the family tree of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, power was divided into his three families -- his son Sambhaji Raje whose power centre was in Satara, the capital of Shivaji Maharaj, Rajaram Maharaj who lives on in Kolhapur and is carried forward by Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj. The third is in Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu that was carried forward by Venkoji Bhosale and his extended family.