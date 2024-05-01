Congress using fear, rumour and now deepfake for its propaganda: Anurag Thakur

LUCKNOW: Union minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday said the Congress was using all types of tricks -- fear, confusion, rumour and now deepfake -- for its propaganda.

He refuted the Congress' charge that democracy was under threat or that reservations would be taken away by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

"It was during the Congress regime that democracy was finished by imposing Emergency," Thakur told PTI Videos at Lucknow airport.

The minister is in Uttar Pradesh to attend several programmes, including filing of nominations by party leaders.

"Congress is using fear, confusion, rumour, deepfake and all kinds of tricks., like the way foreign powers try to destabilise any country," he said.

The BJP has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against the Congress alleging that it circulated the "deepfake and morphed" video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to derail the poll process, and demanded strict action against the party.

"They (Congress) have been lying constantly. They say reservation will be finished, democracy will be finished. The Modi government ruled for 10 years, there was no talk of reservation. It will never end in the Modi regime.We have given the rights to SC, ST and OBC. On the other hand, the Congress has snatched their rights," Thakur said.