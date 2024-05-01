CWRC: River dry, no water from Karnataka to TN

NEW DELHI: The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) on Tuesday rejected Tamil Nadu’s demand for further release of Cauvery river water from Karnataka’s reservoirs as the water scarcity situation became grim. The committee stated that both states have just enough water in the reservoirs to meet the drinking water demands.

“Water in reservoirs is so low that it is only enough for domestic drinking purposes,” Vineet Gupta, Chairman, CWRC, told TNIE, after the 95th meeting.

“Water in Karnataka’s reservoirs is so low that it is difficult to maintain even the natural flow. Barely 150 cusec of water reaches the interstate point Biligundulu each day instead of 1,000 cusec according to CWDT,” he further said. The committee refused Tamil Nadu’s demand to direct the Karnataka government to ensure release of backlog of Cauvery water and maintain environmental flow as per final award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) modified by the Supreme Court.

As per CWDT, Karnataka needs to ensure environmental flows at Biligundulu by ensuring release of around 1000 cusecs per day, ie. 2.5 TMC from February to May.