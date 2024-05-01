EC releases phase 1, 2 turnout data, Oppn seeks explanation for delay

NEW DELHI: After an 11-day delay since the first phase of voting for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) finally released the official overall turnout data for the completed phases on Tuesday.

According to the ECI, the voter turnout in the first phase was recorded at 66.14 percent, while in the second phase, it slightly increased to 66.71 percent.

This turnout was observed across 102 parliamentary constituencies (PCs) in the first phase and 88 PCs in the second phase. In comparison, the turnout in the first phase of the 2019 polls was 69.43 percent.

The official data indicates that in the first phase, the voter turnout was 66.22 percent for males, 66.07 percent for females, and 31.32 percent for third-gender voters, resulting in an overall turnout of 66.14 percent. Voting for this phase took place on April 19. In the second phase, which occurred on April 26, the turnout was 66.99 percent for males, 66.42 percent for females, and 23.86 percent for third-gender voters, with an overall turnout of 66.71 percent. Bihar recorded the lowest voter turnout of 49.26 percent in the first phase, while Uttar Pradesh recorded the lowest turnout (55.19 percent) in the second phase.