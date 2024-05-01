Expect above-normal monsoon rainfall in India, says South Asian experts’ panel

In its statement, SASCOF states that except for some areas over northern, eastern, and north-eastern parts of the region, the rest will receive above-normal rainfall during the 2024 southwest monsoon season.

“There is a strong consensus among the experts that La Niña conditions are likely to develop over the equatorial Pacific during the second half of the southwest monsoon season,” mentioned in a statement by SASCOF. It is worth mentioning that La Niña conditions are generally associated with normal to above-normal southwest monsoon rainfall over most parts of South Asia, while El Niño condition is synonymous with poor monsoon.

El Niño is a climate pattern that describes the unusual warming of surface waters in the eastern Pacific Ocean, while La Niña is the cyclic counterpart to El Niño, known for the cool phases of a recurring climate pattern across the tropical Pacific.